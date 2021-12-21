$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,821 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of PAYA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07. Paya has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $15.00.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

