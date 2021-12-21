Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Warby Parker stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,047. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 13,667 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $588,637.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 109,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,354,621 shares of company stock valued at $68,873,962 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

