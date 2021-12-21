CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

CYBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS CYBN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 1,087,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,918. CYBIN INC. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $32,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

