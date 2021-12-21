$630.98 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $630.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.50 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $502.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

PSTG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 2,722,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.34. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

