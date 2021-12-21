CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NYSE CTK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 1,313,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. CooTek has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTK. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

