CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “
Shares of NYSE CTK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 1,313,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. CooTek has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.14.
CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile
CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
