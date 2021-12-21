SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.18). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 118,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,973. The company has a market cap of $462.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

