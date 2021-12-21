Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 706,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 43.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

