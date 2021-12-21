Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

SAIC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,834. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.