Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

SAIC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,834. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

