Hellenic Coin Market Capitalization Tops $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00317366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

