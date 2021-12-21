Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

