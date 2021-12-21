Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Accuray stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Accuray has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $434.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,308 shares of company stock valued at $307,351. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 348,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,934,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 813,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

