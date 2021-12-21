Comparing Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Madison County Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.56 $5.58 million N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.45 $47.63 million $1.45 10.76

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Madison County Financial and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 33.84% 11.84% 1.33%

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

