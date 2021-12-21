Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

