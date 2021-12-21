Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,822 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 2,411,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 121.13%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.