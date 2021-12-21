$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 715,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,753,000 after buying an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 495,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 114,345 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,972,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.74.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.