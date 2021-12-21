CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $3.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.16. CACI International posted earnings of $4.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $16.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CACI International by 62.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI traded up $4.50 on Tuesday, hitting $260.63. The company had a trading volume of 186,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

