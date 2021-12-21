Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $128.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $435.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $556.85 million, with estimates ranging from $517.20 million to $602.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. Truist Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 268,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,620. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.06 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

