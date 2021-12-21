Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

GNHAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

GNHAF remained flat at $$144.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $112.75 and a one year high of $148.50.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.