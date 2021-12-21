Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $288.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 413.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Watsco by 85.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.67. 116,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,834. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 52-week low of $224.25 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

