Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post sales of $1.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760,000.00 and the highest is $2.50 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. 470,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,770. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.