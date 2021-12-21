Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Container Store Group’s earnings. The Container Store Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Container Store Group.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,394,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,707 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,087 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TCS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 815,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.30. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

