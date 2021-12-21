Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report sales of $33.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOHO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.01.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

