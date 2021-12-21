Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.32. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 238,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,062. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

