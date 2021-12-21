Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 309,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

