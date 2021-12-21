Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.84

Shares of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLCLY shares. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

