Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.58. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. 3,154,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,048. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.