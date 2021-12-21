IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.69. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $19.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $624.06. The company had a trading volume of 323,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

