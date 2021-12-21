Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adicet Bio (ACET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET):
- 12/17/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 12/7/2021 – Adicet Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Adicet Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Adicet Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “
- 11/15/2021 – Adicet Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ACET stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 443,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,973. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $527.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
