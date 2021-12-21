Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. 146,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,691. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

