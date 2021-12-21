Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. 146,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,691. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
