DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. 42,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.