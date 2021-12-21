DAGCO Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $401.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

