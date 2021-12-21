QChi Tops One Day Volume of $2,848.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, QChi has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. QChi has a market capitalization of $988,677.16 and $2,848.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00039569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006708 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

