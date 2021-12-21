LABS Group Hits 1-Day Volume of $224,189.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $12.91 million and $224,189.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00051948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.45 or 0.08158569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.91 or 0.99795185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00072303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.