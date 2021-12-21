alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSRF shares. Morgan Stanley cut alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ALSRF stock remained flat at $$22.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.