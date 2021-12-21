$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.58. 1,413,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.34 and its 200-day moving average is $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after buying an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $173,937,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

