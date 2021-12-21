U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report $511.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.88 million and the highest is $520.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $455.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USX. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 in the last three months. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 132,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 490,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,746. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $238.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.