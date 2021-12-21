ACENT Price Tops $0.0704 on Major Exchanges (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. ACENT has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006706 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

