Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

