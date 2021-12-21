Maxcoin Trading 91.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 91.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $663,056.65 and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,282.47 or 0.98433812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00274125 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.00395688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00143133 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008940 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.