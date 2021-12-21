Analysts Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT at $1,144.00

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 47,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.