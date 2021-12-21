International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.