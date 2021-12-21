Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 825,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.