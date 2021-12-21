8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $37,086.60 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26.

On Monday, October 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95.

On Monday, October 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24.

On Monday, September 27th, Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 1,807,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

