$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.95. The company had a trading volume of 344,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,666. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day moving average is $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

