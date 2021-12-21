$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.95. The company had a trading volume of 344,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,666. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day moving average is $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.