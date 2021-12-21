Zacks: Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Post $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.21. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.70. 803,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.95. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,675,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

