Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $462.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.96 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $404.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.04. 449,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $97.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.