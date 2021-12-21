Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches Market Cap of $172.77 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00009269 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $172.77 million and approximately $82,720.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006706 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

