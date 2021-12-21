Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,309. Couchbase has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $10,863,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

