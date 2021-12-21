Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to “Buy”

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BCSF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 216,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,223. The company has a market cap of $991.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 794,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 88,894 shares during the period. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the third quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 439,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

