Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $611,890.90 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25.

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 282,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

